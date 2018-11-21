Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/lowes-companies-inc-low-position-trimmed-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.