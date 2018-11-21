Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,005.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

