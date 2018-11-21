LSV Asset Management Has $14.46 Million Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 207.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 235,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 81,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

Shares of CBM opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.42. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

