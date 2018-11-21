LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Terex Co. (TEX)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 403,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 836.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 362,037 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $2,037,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $422,000.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,445 shares of company stock valued at $52,655 and sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/lsv-asset-management-takes-position-in-terex-co-tex.html.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.