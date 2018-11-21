LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) Given a €365.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €365.00 ($424.42) price objective by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($389.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a €331.00 ($384.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €321.47 ($373.81).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €247.50 ($287.79) on Monday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($227.27) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($302.97).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

