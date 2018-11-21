M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Monday. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 612.04 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

