Main Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,996,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,378,000 after acquiring an additional 297,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,435,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 330,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/main-management-llc-raises-position-in-ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg.html.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.