Manitex International (MNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Manitex International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

MNTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,499. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $60.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

