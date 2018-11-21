Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

