Marathon Oil (MRO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.84.

MRO stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

