Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

MPC stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

