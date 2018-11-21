MarineMax Inc (HZO) Director Joseph Allen Watters Sells 10,000 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Allen Watters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MarineMax from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

