Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Lowered to “Sell” at Investec

Investec cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Investec currently has GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 307.25 ($4.01).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 302.20 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.