MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. MARKS & SPENCER/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

