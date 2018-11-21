Marston’s PLC (MARS) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.80 Per Share

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MARS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101 ($1.32). 3,773,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

