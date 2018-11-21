Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $187.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

