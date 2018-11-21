Martingale Asset Management L P Has $37.06 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (G)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.64% of Genpact worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

