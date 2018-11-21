Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,677 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 118.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255,117 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,228,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,006,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Prologis by 15.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,770,000 after acquiring an additional 933,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/martingale-asset-management-l-p-lowers-stake-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.