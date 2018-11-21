Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

