Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.64 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

