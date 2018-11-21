Mastercard Inc (MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.82.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after purchasing an additional 452,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,317. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $140.61 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

