Matador Resources (MTDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are primarily concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. The company’s plan to invest 99% of its 2018 capital spending for Permian operations will help it boost crude and natural gas output by 26% and 19%, respectively through 2018. With more drillers gathering in most of the U.S. plays, especially the Permian Basin, there will be more demand for midstream infrastructures like oil and gas transportation as well as gathering assets. To capitalize this opportunity, Matador has planned to raise its capital spending for midstream assets by 33% through 2018. However, Matador’s projection of higher expenses related to midstream services will dent the bottom line. Also, negative free cashflows over the past few years have increased the probability of more reliance on debt and equity capital for funding future growth projects.”

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,454. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $253,587.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,100. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 184,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.