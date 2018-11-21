Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 3.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $179,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after buying an additional 652,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $931,884,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.62.

NYSE MCD opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

