MDU Resources Group (MDU) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

