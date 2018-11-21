MediShares Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. MediShares has a market cap of $8.06 million and $74,474.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,355,785 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

