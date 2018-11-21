Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 641,545 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Medtronic worth $127,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,274.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

