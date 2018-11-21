Melior Resources (MLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66.

Melior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MLR)

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum Ilmenite and Apatite Mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

