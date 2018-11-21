Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 35,590 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 35,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $876,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $2,879,911.88.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,308,678.84.

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 46,185 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $1,121,371.80.

On Monday, October 15th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 20,015 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $513,184.60.

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 98,947 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $2,505,338.04.

On Monday, October 8th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 89,959 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,316,444.25.

On Thursday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 27,450 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $771,345.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,845 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $973,220.85.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 29,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $819,641.20.

On Monday, September 17th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 41,124 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,741.40.

TPI Composites stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $859.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.13. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 155.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 35,590 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/michael-lawrence-derosa-sells-35590-shares-of-tpi-composites-inc-tpic-stock.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.