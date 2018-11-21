Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 730,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,520. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.