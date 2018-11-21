Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,594,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,514,597,000 after purchasing an additional 338,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $833.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

