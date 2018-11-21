Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 377 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $296.98 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.07 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

