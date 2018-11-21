Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Radware worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $677,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 87.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 155.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 1,305.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 95.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 145,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

RDWR stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

