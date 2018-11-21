Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $625,000 Stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,703 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 178,790 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,617 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 48.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,533 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 660,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 677.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,737 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Groupon Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

