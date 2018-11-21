Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $898,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $166.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

