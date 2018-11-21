Mindexcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,477.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 60.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $364,675.00 and approximately $3,477.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00130923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00200160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.06 or 0.09539059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,224,292 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

