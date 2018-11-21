Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $619.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $507,383.00 and approximately $619.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00129484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00199459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.09542749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.