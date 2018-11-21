Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,459 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $218,896,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Oracle by 787.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,077 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 202.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,136,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $54,770,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. MED lowered their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/mitchell-capital-management-co-acquires-2459-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.