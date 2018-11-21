Mitchell Goodman Sells 94,576 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $3,801,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 41.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Vision by 1,774.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $247,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/mitchell-goodman-sells-94576-shares-of-national-vision-holdings-inc-eye-stock.html.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.