Mizuho Analysts Give Quest Diagnostics (DGX) a $108.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $108.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE DGX opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 706,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares in the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $39,866,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $36,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

