MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

