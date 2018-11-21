Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,743,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,184 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 334,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 325,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,283,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 283,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 223,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 116,597 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 161,314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 111,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

