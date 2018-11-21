Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $749,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

