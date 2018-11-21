Moneta Porcupine Mines (ME) Trading 25% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 5,166,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,631% from the average session volume of 189,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Specifically, Director Alexander David Henry bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

