Moog (MOG.B) vs. Actuant (ATU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) and Actuant (NYSE:ATU) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Actuant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 3.56% 13.09% 5.34% Actuant -1.83% 11.78% 4.48%

Volatility and Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actuant has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Actuant pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moog and Actuant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.71 billion 1.09 $96.51 million N/A N/A Actuant $1.18 billion 1.30 -$21.64 million $1.09 23.03

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Actuant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Actuant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moog and Actuant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A Actuant 1 5 2 0 2.13

Actuant has a consensus price target of $27.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Actuant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Actuant is more favorable than Moog.

Summary

Moog beats Actuant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, production automation solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. It also provides pipeline pre-commissioning, engineering, chemical cleaning, and leak testing services. This segment distributes its products and services principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

