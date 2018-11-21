Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGNS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.41) on Wednesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 947.81 ($12.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Tracey Killen bought 611 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,292 ($16.88) per share, with a total value of £7,894.12 ($10,315.07).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

