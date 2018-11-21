Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (ENR) Price Target to $58.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

ENR stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 4,160 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. FMR LLC grew its position in Energizer by 142.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 94.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 390.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 415,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

