Morneau Shepell (MSI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 3.43

Headlines about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a media sentiment score of 3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Morneau Shepell’s score:

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

TSE MSI opened at C$26.83 on Wednesday. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 194.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/morneau-shepell-msi-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-3-43.html.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.