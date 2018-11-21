M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $153,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

