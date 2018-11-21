Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. equinet set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.26 ($239.84).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

