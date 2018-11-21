NamoCoin (NAMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One NamoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NamoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NamoCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NamoCoin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008987 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004398 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NamoCoin

NAMO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. NamoCoin’s official website is namocoin.name. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NamoCoin

NamoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NamoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NamoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NamoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NamoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.